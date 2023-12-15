Isiah Pacheco will not be available for the Chiefs in Week 15 due to a shoulder injury.

The Kansas City Chiefs have had it rough these last four weeks and things aren't getting any easier. Star running back, Isiah Pacheco is currently dealing with a shoulder injury and it doesn't look like he'll be available in Week 15.

This will be the second straight week Pacheco is unavailable for the Chiefs, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. Kansas City will have to make do with their backups.

“The Chiefs have ruled out Isiah Pacheco for Sunday's game at New England. They will play without their RB1 for the second straight week.”

Furthermore, reports indicate that Isiah Pacheco has received surgery on his shoulder. However, it's not season-ending, and Kansas City hopes he will return to practice after the Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots.

“Andy Reid said Pacheco had surgery on his shoulder and could be back at practice next week.”

Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will likely share the workload against the Patriots. Even so, losing Isiah Pacheco to injury has not helped the Chiefs in the slightest. They'll need him back at full health if they hope to become a serious contender once again. But as of now, Kansas City is dealing with a multitude of problems.

With Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid leading the way, anything can happen. Additionally, they'll be taking on a bad Patriots team. So this could be a “get right” game for Kansas City. At the same time, we just watched the Tennessee Titans upset the Miami Dolphins. So, nothing is guaranteed.

The Chiefs will monitor Pacheco closely throughout the next week. As for his possible return, it's tough to say considering he has received surgery. But Kansas City will provide more updates on their star running back in the coming weeks.