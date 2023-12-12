Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs spoke out on his angry post-game rant to the Bills' Josh Allen, revealing his regrets.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is a two-time Super Bowl Champion, the man described in the recent Netflix documentary series “Quarterback” as the “Face of the NFL.” Mahomes and the Chiefs have found themselves in first place in the AFC West with an 8-5 record after what has been an uneven first 13 games of the season.

The Chiefs' first place standing has been marred by a controversial offsides call against Kadarius Toney that erased a thrilling touchdown that would have been the game-winner in Week 14. Chiefs Coach Andy Reid shared his disappoinment on the officiating afterward.

Patrick Mahomes' viral rant

On Monday, audio of an interview with Mahomes was shared by 610 SportsKC on X (formerly Twitter), during which the star quarterback admitted he regretted his post-game tirade over the offsides call while shaking hands with Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The post-game exchange is shown in the NSFW video below:

Pat Mahomes telling Josh Allen (who wasn’t even on the field) that the offsides against Kadarius Toney was the “worst f***ing call I’ve ever seen” is beyond out of pocket. Mahomes acts like a child on camera more than any other active player in the NFLpic.twitter.com/EP7IUDL8hr — Jordan Clark (@Clarkbar792) December 11, 2023

Mahomes' comments on his regrets can be heard in the interview clip below:

Patrick Mahomes joined @cdotharrison on #TheDrive and explained that he regrets the way he reacted on the sideline following the offside call on Toney. FULL INTERVIEW HERE: https://t.co/sxAe97qQni pic.twitter.com/Fv61ilbWR1 — 610SportsKC (@610SportsKC) December 11, 2023

Fans reacted to Mahomes' comments after the interview was published.

“He said he felt WORSE about his interaction with Josh Allen at midfield,” one fan said on X. “Let’s not pretend Mahomes walked all of his antics and sideline fury back.”

“The cringiest part of the reaction from Mahomes was that he complained about the call…to Josh Allen. Everything else I could live w/ but that was mad cringey,” another fan said.

Chiefs look to rebound vs. Patriots

Mahomes, Reid, Toney and the rest of the defending Super Bowl champions are set to take on the New England Patriots on the road Sunday in Week 15.

For Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, the matchup is a chance to move on from the controversy surrounding this past Sunday's loss. It's also an opportunity to put some distance between his team and the surging Denver Broncos as the playoffs draw near.