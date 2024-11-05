The Kansas City Chiefs had quite a Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the fun began before both teams could even get to start the contest, thanks to an Andy Reid lookalike contest. Reid has become a sensation in Kansas City not just for his incredible job at leading and turning the franchise into a dynasty but also for his appearance that fans found worthy enough to impersonate before, during, and after Halloween.

Adding to the hilarity of the said contest was former NFL star offensive lineman Jason Kelce rewarding the winner with a bag that contained “Andy's whiskers”, which was at least what the label said.

“I put the ask out to the big man earlier this week,” Kelce said during the set of ESPN's Monday Night Football coverage before taking off and handing the whiskers to the fan. “I had no idea what his response would be, but the big man was all about it.”

Chiefs stay undefeated with win no. 8 at the expense of the Buccaneers

As for the game that succeeded that lookalike contest, it was Kansas City that came out on top of the Week 9's showdown between the reigning Super Bowl champions and the upset-seeking Buccaneers.

The Chiefs were challenged hard by the undermanned Buccaneers, who were missing both of their top wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin due to injuries. Tampa Bay even forced the game into overtime, but Patrick Mahomes and company took care of business there, with running back Kareem Hunt scoring the game-winning rushing touchdown.

Mahomes generated 291 passing yards and three touchdowns without giving up a turnover while Hunt had 106 rushing yards on top of his touchdown on 27 carries.

Another one who had a big night in Week 9 for Kansas City was wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who made quite a strong impression in his first game at Arrowhead Stadium as a Chief. Hopkins caught two of Mahomes' touchdown tosses and recorded 86 receiving yards on eight catches and nine looks. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce, Jason's brother, led all players from both sides with 100 receiving yards on 14 catches to set a new NFL record for becoming the oldest player to have at least that many receptions in an NFL game.