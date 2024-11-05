With his girlfriend watching and in front of a packed crowd at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night, Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce made NFL history during the two-time defending Super Bowl champions' matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kelce had a big day downfield for the Chiefs, as he led all players from both sides with 100 receiving yards on 14 catches and 16 targets. While he was not able to record a touchdown, Kelce set a new league record by becoming the oldest player in NFL history to rack up at least 14 passes in a game, as mentioned by Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

But going back to Kelce, his latest career feat surpassed the previous mark held by former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Bobby Engram, who was 34 years old when he had 14 receptions during a 2007 game versus the Cleveland Browns. This is not the first time either in which Kelce had such a prolific catching performance in a game as a “senior citizen” in the NFL. He had 14 catches during Kansas City's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars during a playoff showdown back in 2022 when he was 33 years old.

Will Chiefs' TE Travis Kelce break his own record?

Although he's past his peak in the NFL, Kelce remains a very dangerous weapon in what is a high-powered attack of the Chiefs. In other words, there is plenty of chances for him to break his own record, especially with several games left in the 2024 NFL regular season and perhaps a few more good years in him as a pro football player.

On the season, Kelce has 435 receiving yards and a touchdown on 52 receptions.

In any case, Kelce's main focus is not on making NFL records but on helping Kansas City make franchise history. The Chiefs have a chance to become just the first team ever to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles.

With their 30-24 win over the Buccaneers, the Chiefs stayed undefeated this season and improved to 8-0. Up next for Kelce and company is another home game in Week 10 against the Denver Broncos, which will look to become the first team to beat Kansas City.