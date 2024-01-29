Jason Kelce is the ultimate hype man.

On Sunday afternoon, star tight end Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs earned a spot in the upcoming Super Bowl in Las Vegas with a narrow 17-10 road win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. Kelce was electric in this contest, reeling in 11 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown en route to the victory, which gave Kansas City their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five years.

After the game, Kelce was greeted by his brother, future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, on the field in Baltimore, and Jason was very blunt in his message for his brother.

“Finish this motherf**ker,” said Jason Kelce, in a video posted by Jonathan Jones of NFL on CBS on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “Finish this motherf**ker.”

That will indeed be the goal when Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of the Chiefs take the field on February 11 from Las Vegas, Nevada, where they will await the winner of the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions. It wasn't always pretty for the Chiefs this season, as Kelce endured a noticeable drop in production by his Hall of Fame standards and Mahomes at times didn't look like himself.

However, Kansas City was able to put things together just in time, winning three straight playoff games to advance to the sport's ultimate stage.

It's good to see that his brother is supporting him in his endeavors.