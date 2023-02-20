Jerick McKinnon’s football smarts played a big role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl 57 win. As they were driving late against the Philadelphia Eagles, the veteran running back picked up nine yards but didn’t score, allowing the clock to burn and put the Chiefs in position to make an easy field goal. Harrison Butker did just that to seal the win.

McKinnon said that he didn’t realize how big his play was until after the fact. He told Harold R. Kuntz of FOX4 News Kansas City that Andy Reid and the Chiefs coaching staff puts players in those optimal positions.

Jerick McKinnon on sliding down instead of scoring in the Super Bowl: "It wasn't even a hesitation not to score once I knew the situation we were in." #Chiefspic.twitter.com/Xc8I6jyQma — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 19, 2023

“We practice that play every week,” McKinnon said. “I don’t think everybody really knew what was going on until it was happening. I didn’t really think too much of it because that’s how we were coached. That’s how coach Reid coaches us. When that play came up, obviously, I didn’t understand the magnitude of it until after it happened. To see everyone else’s reaction, like I said, it’s all been a blessing…It wasn’t even a hesitation in my mind to score once I knew what situation we were in. It’s just been a blessing, man. All the reactions from the fans, the people. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

McKinnon’s heads-up play didn’t make him a Super Bowl legend but it did help the Chiefs win. He explained after the game that the team practicing those situations made it an easy play to make. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo admitted that he would have liked to see his defense get the chance to stifle Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense to seal the deal. Nonetheless,