Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes dismissed the ‘dynasty’ talk that inevitably emerged after their Super Bowl 57 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the numbers don’t lie. Mahomes and the Chiefs have officially entered Tom Brady-New England Patriots territory. Here’s the wild Brady-Patriots Super Bowl feat that Mahomes and the Chiefs equaled on Sunday, per NFL Network.

There had been just three teams- and four instances- of a team advancing to three Super Bowls and winning two of them in a four-season span in NFL history entering Sunday night.

The Miami Dolphins had done it from 1971-74, the Dallas Cowboys from 1992-95 and Brady and the Patriots twice, from 2001-04 and 2016-19. Until now.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have made three Super Bowls and won two of them from 2019-22.

While (most) players won’t admit they’re in the midst of a dynasty while they’re playing, it’s hard to ignore the numbers here with the Chiefs and Mahomes.

They’ve now won 10 or more games in a season every year since 2015, -predating Mahomes’ tenure.

Since the two-time league MVP arrived on the scene as the starter in 2018, the Chiefs have been a lock to win their division and have advanced to at least the AFC Championship game in each of his seasons under center.

That level of dominance simply hasn’t been seen since Brady and the Patriots laid waste to the AFC East every year en route to what was an almost an annual trip to the Super Bowl.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have a ways to go to approach the achievements of Brady’s Patriots.

But if you were going to place a bet on which team- and quarterback- would do it, it would be the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.