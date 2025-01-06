The Kansas City Chiefs remain grounded in Denver following their Week 18 loss to the Denver Broncos, as severe weather conditions have disrupted travel plans. According to Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer, the Chiefs were unable to depart for Kansas City on Sunday night due to storms that forced the closure of Kansas City International Airport. The team is currently traveling by bus to Denver International Airport in an effort to leave the area.

This travel setback follows a similar disruption on Saturday when the Chiefs faced hours-long delays departing from Kansas City due to snowy weather. These travel issues have bookended a challenging weekend for the team.

Chiefs rest starters in lopsided loss as Broncos clinch playoff spot

The Chiefs fell to the Broncos in a lopsided 38-0 defeat, marking one of their most lackluster performances of the season. With the team already securing the AFC's top seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs, Kansas City opted to rest several key starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Backup quarterback Carson Wentz struggled in his starting role, as the Chiefs managed only 98 total yards — 71 passing and 21 rushing — while allowing the Broncos to rack up 479 yards of offense.

For the Broncos, the dominant win carried significant implications. The victory secured the final spot in the AFC playoff picture, capping a remarkable turnaround for the team late in the season. Denver’s offense, led by a balanced attack, overwhelmed the Chiefs' defense and ensured the Broncos will be playing in the postseason for the first time since their Super Bowl win in 2015.

The loss did little to impact the Chiefs' playoff standing, as they enter the postseason with a 15-2 record and aim to become the first team in NFL history to secure three consecutive Super Bowl titles. They plan to use the extended time off to regroup and recover while awaiting their Divisional Round opponent.

Despite the travel headaches and the disappointing result in Week 18, the Chiefs remain focused on their postseason goals. As of Monday morning, no further updates have been provided regarding the team’s departure from Denver. The Chiefs are expected to resume normal operations as soon as travel conditions improve.