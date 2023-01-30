This is Patrick Mahomes’ Flu Game. Coming into the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, everyone knew that the QB would be dealing with an ankle injury. Mahomes played through the injury, even aggravating it at some point in the game. Still, Mahomes continued on, delivering on a clutch play to Marquez Valdes-Scantling to break the tie.

That pass is a ridiculous play on its own. With the pocket collapsing, Patrick Mahomes somehow, someway, squeezed the pass through the linemen AND Mike Hilton. It becomes even more impressive when you remember that Mahomes has been limping all game long on that bum ankle. That play got Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons dropping F-bombs on Twitter.

Yeah, “F— Mahomes” is the Bengals fanbase’s reaction to the Chiefs QB’s play. Even on that injured ankle, Mahomes is still playing like a man possessed. He has Kansas City on the edge of exacting revenge on Cincy and making it back to the Super Bowl.

Still, the ankle injury seems to be bothering Mahomes more than he’d like. He seems to hobble after every other snap, trying to steel himself with his injury. On the next drive, in fact, Mahomes made an uncharacteristic mistake by fumbling the ball on a botched throw. Cincy then proceeded to score on the next drive.

This game, once again, is going down to the wire. The Bengals-Chiefs rivalry is writing up another epic chapter with this game. Can Mahomes find one more burst in him to will KC to victory?