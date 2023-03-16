A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

After reviving his career with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster is now taking his talents to Foxborough where he will be donning New England Patriots colors.

Following his decision to go to the Patriots, Juju Smith-Schuster penned a heartfelt farewell message for the Chiefs and the team’s fans.

“Thank you to Kansas City for the giving me the opportunity to come in and contribute to a Super Bowl, the most unforgettable experience of my life,” Juju Smith-Schuster said. “I will always love my teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans for being so great to me. 🙏🏾 💍”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Juju Smith-Schuster spent the first five years of his time in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2017 to 2021 before signing a one-year deal worth $3.76 million with the Chiefs in 2022. That move would turn out to be very fruitful for the former USC Trojans star, as he thrived downfield for Kansas City’s Mahomes-led, high-powered attack. In his only season with the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster managed to rack up a total of 933 receiving yards — the second-most he’s had in a season — to go with three touchdowns on 78 receptions and 101 targets.

Of course, there will be adjustments to be made on the part of Juju Smith-Schuster, as he is transitioning from a smooth-flowing offensive environment in Kansas City to New England’s attack that generated only 21.4 points per game in 2022 — just 16th overall. That said, the Patriots are expecting Smith-Schuster to play a crucial role right away in helping them improve on that side of the field.