The Kansas City Chiefs are on a hot streak to start the 2024 season, but it has come at a high cost. Kansas City has been absolutely decimated with injuries at the skill positions on offense. Multiple key players are on injured reserve, which makes every additional injury count for a lot. Thankfully the Chiefs got a positive injury update on one of their veteran wide receivers.

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is dealing with a hamstring injury. Thankfully, the injury is not viewed as a long-term issue according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano. In fact, the Chiefs are hopeful that he will be back for the team's Week 9 game against the Buccaneers.

That being said, the Chiefs have to see how his rehab goes in the interim to determine a precise path for his return to play.

This is great news for the Chiefs. Smith-Schuster may not be a key contributor on offense, but he is extremely valuable right now considering how many injuries the Chiefs are dealing with on offense.

Kansas City has an easy matchup against Las Vegas in Week 8, which is the perfect game for Smith-Schuster to miss.

Chiefs reinforce wide receiver room by trading for DeAndre Hopkins from Titans

The Chiefs made a bold move to address their ailing wide receiver room on Wednesday. Kansas City agreed to trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins from Tennessee. The Chiefs receive Hopkins while the Titans get a conditional fourth-round pick in return.

This is a win-win trade for both sides.

The Chiefs are in desperate need of additional playmakers on offense after suffering key injuries to Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, and most recently JuJu Smith-Schuster. Hopkins is a reliable target who can become a steady contributors alongside Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy.

Meanwhile, the Titans are in the depths of a rebuilding season. First-year head coach Brian Callahan has not been able to put the Titans on a winning streak. As a result, they decided to send their veteran receiver away and give him a chance to win a ring.

Hopkins has 15 receptions for 173 yards and one touchdown through six weeks. Chiefs fans should expect those numbers to explode in a Patrick Mahomes-led offense that should feature Hopkins down the stretch.