After the Kansas City Chiefs moved to 6-0 with their latest win, Taylor Swift celebrated her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on the Eras Tour.

During the Eras Tour show in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, October 20, Swift made a lyric change during “Karma.” Of course, she is known for occasionally changing a line when Kelce is in attendance.

However, at this particular show, Swift changed it even more. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” she sang.

People noted that the change was worth pointing out since Kelce was not there. Usually, she reserves the lyric change for the shows that her boyfriend is there for. The first instance of this change came in November 2023 when she was performing in Argentina.

The Kansas City Chiefs took on the San Fransisco 49ers on October 20 in a Super Bowl LVIII rematch. While Kelce only had four catches for 17 yards in the game, the Chiefs prevailed and won 28-18.

It was ugly, which has been the mantra of the Chiefs this season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for only 154 yards without any touchdowns and two interceptions. He did have a career-long 33-yard run and a rushing touchdown, though.

As the Eras Tour winds down, perhaps Swift will be free to go to more of Kelce's games. The tour ends on December 8, 2024, which is just in time for the end of the regular season and the postseason.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Since September 2023, Swift and Kelce have been dating. The origins of their relationship can be traced a few months prior when Kelce shouted out Swift on his New Heights podcast.

He attempted to meet her after attending an Eras Tour show. But it did not work out since Swift did not greet her VIP guests after it ended.

A few months later, Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. She would attend a total of 13 games throughout the regular and postseason, including Super Bowl LVIII.

In 2024, she has attended three of the Chiefs' games. She went to their first two against the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals before missing a couple of games. She returned to attend their game against the New Orleans Saints.

During his offseason, Kelce attended several of Swift's Eras Tour shows. He was a fixture of the European leg of the tour, which occurred during the summer of 2024.

At her June 23, 2024, show at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Kelce joined her on stage for the first time. He performed as a background dancer for her rendition of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The Eras Tour is currently in the home stretch. Swift just wrapped the first three shows of the second North American leg in Miami, Florida. She will now go to New Orleans and Indianapolis, Indiana, for six shows.

After that, Swift will take the tour to Canada for nine shows. The Eras Tour will first do a six-night stay in Toronto before concluding with three shows in Vancouver.