The Kansas City Chiefs are 6-0. That's incredible when you think about it, especially when considering that Patrick Mahomes is having his worst statistical season to date with six touchdowns and eight interceptions and multiple players have been injured.

They're the NFL's only unbeaten team after beating the San Francisco 49ers, 28-18, in a game that saw Mahomes and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throw five interceptions between them.

Kansas City has beaten some good teams, including the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Chargers (the 49ers may not be a good team this season due to injuries of their own) but this is a streak that is doubtful to last unless the Chiefs make a few moves at the trade deadline.

The latest news out of Kansas City is that wideout Juju Smith-Schuster will miss at least Week Eight against the Las Vegas Raiders with a hamstring injury he suffered against the 49ers, so KC could undoubtedly use some wideout help. That's not even to mention the losses of Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice for the season.

With a depth chart that currently features rookie Xavier Worthy as the only true playmaker with Smith-Schuster out, these X wideouts could be trade targets for the Chiefs as they look to give Mahomes more weapons to work with.

The NFL trade deadline is on November 5.

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams should be the top target on the Chiefs' board at the trade deadline. Frankly, as long as he's fully recovered (or close to it) from a high ankle sprain he suffered on September 15th, Kansas City should do everything it can to bring the former triple-crown winner into the fold.

The Rams may not want to easily part with Kupp considering his connection with Matthew Stafford, but they may have to face the reality that they are in a rebuild at 2-4.

Stafford is on the last legs of his career and Aaron Donald and the Rams' dominant defense of his era is now a thing of the past.

The Rams could probably ask for a haul, but it would be worth it for the Chiefs to bring in a veteran wideout who would instantly become Mahomes' top target. Kupp is expected to play on “Thursday Night Football” against the Minnesota Vikings, so it stands to reason that he'll be healthy enough to help the Chiefs try for another Super Bowl run.

Kupp has only played in two games, but in the season opener against the Detroit Lions, he caught 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Mike Williams, New York Jets

Let's not pretend that Mike Williams is the player he once was for the Chargers. He caught 49 passes for 1,001 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Chargers in 2019, but that was years ago now. The last time he did anything really noteworthy was on “Monday Night Football” when his slip-up arguably caused Aaron Rodgers to throw a game-sealing interception for the New York Jets.

No, he's no longer a star and he may not even be a role player, but he be worth a flyer just to kick the tires and see if a change of scenery and the change from an aging Rodgers to Mahomes in his prime could make a difference?

With the way things have gone for the Chiefs this season at wideout, Williams may be worth a trade even if he could be 50-percent of the player he once was. Of course, the Chiefs couldn't give up much for him, but at this point, the Jets may be willing to fire sale as the Rodgers-era seems to be careening off a cliff.

Darius Slayton, New York Giants

Darius Slayton can be a true deep threat. He may not be a No. 1 wide receiver, but the Chiefs have some legitimate hope that Worthy can be that guy for them. If Slayton can come in and keep defenses honest, that might be all Mahomes needs to get this team back to a Super Bowl.

Slayton has caught 25 passes this season for 312 yards and a touchdown, but he's also playing with Daniel Jones. That's a failed experiment if there ever was one. He's also looking up at Malik Nabers on the depth chart, so his chance to be a true No. 1 seems to have passed him by in New York.

He may not get that chance fully in Kansas City, but the team's injury problems would create a massive opportunity for him. He'd also have an opportunity to try to win a Super Bowl, which is something he firmly will not be able to do with the 2-5 Giants.