Kadarius Toney of the Kansas City Chiefs “tweaked his knee” while returning a punt in warmups at Sunday's practice, according to Andy Reid. The Chiefs await an update on Toney.

Another report said that Toney was “limited” at the practice and he did not participate in team drills.

Based on the terminology of these reports, it doesn't sound like Toney's injury is anything serious. The Chiefs are likely to be cautious with their receiver, and any further testing will bring forth answers.

This time of year is scary for teams and players alike. Every July and August, players go down with training camp injuries, and it always sucks to see.

The Chiefs might be counting on Kadarius Toney to be Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 target outside of TE Travis Kelce. Furthermore, Toney's impact on Special Teams literally could not have been more critical for KC last year. His 65-yard punt return in the second half of the Super Bowl was the longest in Super Bowl history and put the Chiefs in great position to score a huge fourth-quarter touchdown. He also caught a touchdown pass in the game as well.

Toney's injury luck in his young career has already been less than ideal. He played in 10 games as a rookie and just nine last year between the Chiefs and the New York Giants.

As the Chiefs embark on their quest to become the first back-to-back champions since the 2004-05 New England Patriots, they can't afford to be losing players before the season even starts. Kansas City's receiver room also doesn't have much depth, and it's below average to begin with.

Sunday marked the start of training camp and the Chiefs first full team practice as they gear up for the season.