Will Jerick McKinnon be able to help the Chiefs during Super Bowl 58?

The Kansas City Chiefs defied the odds and advanced to their third Super Bowl in four years. The Chiefs are taking on the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of 2020's Super Bowl LIV. Patrick Mahomes and company received a positive update on veteran offensive weapon Jerick McKinnon before the big game.

The Chiefs could get ground for Super Bowl 58

Kansas City activated running back Jerick McKinnon from the injured reserve list, meaning that he will be eligible to play against the 49ers on Sunday, per Sports Illustrated. The 31-year-old gets a chance to contribute after being rumored to return when the Chiefs opened up his practice window a week prior.

However, he is not guaranteed to take the field. McKinnon is considered to be a game-time decision which is reflected in his official “questionable” game designation. If the veteran running back plays, he will give Kansas City a greater presence in the backfield.

McKinnon has dealt with a sports hernia/pelvis issue that held him out of a fair portion of regular-season action. In 12 games, he rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Hopefully, McKinnon will feel good enough to play. If not, the Chiefs still have explosive offensive firepower.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce enter Sunday's matchup red-hot. Mahomes and Kelce accounted for KC's only touchdowns during the AFC Championship game. The star duo looks to continue its offensive command against a dangerous 49ers team.

San Francisco will not go down easy, as evidenced by their second and third-round NFC playoff comebacks. The Chiefs need to be locked in on both sides of the ball to win their third Super Bowl of the decade. All in all, it will be interesting to see who contributes for KC come game time.