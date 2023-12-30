Chiefs make a decision on Mecole Hardman amid his injury as they prepare for the Bengals.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a pivotal matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and the team hopes the wide receiver core improves. With that in mind, the franchise has finally made a move consisting of Mecole Hardman, as he has received an uplifting injury update.

The Chiefs are activating Hardman off the IR just a day before the Week 17 contest, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Kansas City will receive a much-needed boost in the wide receiver room.

“Chiefs plan to activate WR Mecole Hardman off IR, per sources. Much-needed receiver help for Kansas City. Hardman has been out since late November with a thumb sprain.”

It's been a rocky season for Kansas City even though they're still in first place of the AFC West. The wide receivers have been incredibly inconsistent all season long. Even Travis Kelce has been underwhelming.

Although Mecole Hardman isn't the best receiver in the league, his speed can be a difference-maker for the Chiefs. He's dangerous with the ball in his hands and that's exactly what this offense needs. Additionally, Hardman probably has the best rapport with Patrick Mahomes outside of Kelce.

With that said, expectations might need to be tampered. Before falling to injury, Mecole Hardman had accumulated just nine receptions for 47 yards. He's been a complete non-factor since Week 1 when he was still playing for the New York Jets.

But now that he's healthy, maybe the fifth-year receiver can provide a spark that's been missing in the Chiefs' offense. If not, well, then nothing really changes for Kansas City.