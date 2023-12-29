The Kansas City Chiefs seem to be in the midst of a full-blown free fall. Everyone has their own theory as to why the Chiefs have lost six of their last nine games after starting the season 6-1, and even though I have my own suspicions as to why the Chiefs are struggling, but the fact that it's week 17 and the Chiefs are so banged up certainly plays a role in that. Below are two injury updates from two different NFL reporters, detailing the status of multiple injured players in Kansas City, tweeted just four minutes apart.

So just a quick recap: the Chiefs are without a starting tackle (Donovan Smith) and a starting wide receiver (Kadarius Toney) — a polarizing and much-criticized one, but still a starter nonetheless — and potentially without their #1 cornerback (L'Jarius Sneed) and their starting running back (Isiah Pacheco). Forgive me for stating the obvious, but this is dreadful news for a team that has been dealt a bunch of bad news over the last two months.

The one sliver of good news for the Kansas City Chiefs is that they're facing an opponent this Sunday that hasn't exactly been the model of good health this year. The Cincinnati Bengals could potentially be without Ja'Marr Chase, their leading receiver who is dealing with a shoulder injury, and they've been missing Joe Burrow for the last month following his season-ending wrist injury.

Cincinnati's playoff hopes are still alive, so it's not as if the Bengals will roll over in week 17. But the game is nearly as important for the Chiefs, who have still not yet wrapped up what would be their 8th straight AFC West division title.