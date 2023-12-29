The Chiefs will be short-handed on Sunday when they face the Cincinnati Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs seem to be in the midst of a full-blown free fall. Everyone has their own theory as to why the Chiefs have lost six of their last nine games after starting the season 6-1, and even though I have my own suspicions as to why the Chiefs are struggling, but the fact that it's week 17 and the Chiefs are so banged up certainly plays a role in that. Below are two injury updates from two different NFL reporters, detailing the status of multiple injured players in Kansas City, tweeted just four minutes apart.

#chiefs #1 CB L’Jarius Snead (calf) is questionable vs for Sunday’s game vs the #bengals. Snead travels with top WRs, so things could look different for KC’s defense. They’ve been preparing all week for the adjustment if it’s needed — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 29, 2023

Kadarius Toney (hip) and Donovan Smith (neck) won’t play on Sunday, per Coach Reid. Isiah Pacheco practiced today, but as part of the concussion protocol, they’ll need to monitor how he feels before he’s cleared. L’Jarius Sneed (calf) will be listed as questionable. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 29, 2023

So just a quick recap: the Chiefs are without a starting tackle (Donovan Smith) and a starting wide receiver (Kadarius Toney) — a polarizing and much-criticized one, but still a starter nonetheless — and potentially without their #1 cornerback (L'Jarius Sneed) and their starting running back (Isiah Pacheco). Forgive me for stating the obvious, but this is dreadful news for a team that has been dealt a bunch of bad news over the last two months.

The one sliver of good news for the Kansas City Chiefs is that they're facing an opponent this Sunday that hasn't exactly been the model of good health this year. The Cincinnati Bengals could potentially be without Ja'Marr Chase, their leading receiver who is dealing with a shoulder injury, and they've been missing Joe Burrow for the last month following his season-ending wrist injury.

Cincinnati's playoff hopes are still alive, so it's not as if the Bengals will roll over in week 17. But the game is nearly as important for the Chiefs, who have still not yet wrapped up what would be their 8th straight AFC West division title.