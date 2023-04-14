Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a two-year contract extension with wide receiver Justin Watson, his agent JL Sports announced on Friday.

“Congratulations to client [Justin Watson] on re-signing with the Chiefs on a 2-year deal,” the Connecticut-based sports agency tweeted.

The 27-year-old was drafted in the fifth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2018 NFL Draft, and played the first four seasons of his career with the franchise before heading north to Kansas City in 2022.

The Penn State product played four years for the Quakers before breaking into the NFL, and was a three-time All-Ivy League selection and a two-time Ivy League champion, setting the Penn career records for receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and all-purpose yards in the process.

“Watson became a favorite of the Chiefs coaching staff early in camp and finished the year with a career-high 315 receiving yards,” wrote Ari Meirov on Friday. “Could have an expanded role this season.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Chiefs signed Watson last season and he appeared in every game for the organization except for the AFC Championship Game. He has won two Super Bowl rings in the last three years; one each with the Buccaneers and Chiefs.

He caught 15 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns in the NFL’s regular season, while adding three catches for 30 yards in the postseason.

“While his numbers weren’t eye-popping, Watson converted 12 first downs on his 15 regular-season receptions and played 494 snaps in 2022,” wrote Fan Nation’s Arrowhead Report on Friday. “Only Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster played more offensive snaps as a wide receiver for Kansas City.”

Justin Watson now joins a Chiefs receiving core that includes Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Richie James, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Cornell Powell.

It’s a relatively thin receiving core compared to past years for Patrick Mahomes, and it seems likely that the team will look to upgrade and select a wide receiver or two in the 2023 NFL Draft at the end of April.