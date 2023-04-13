Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2023 NFL Draft in an enviable position, as they have the chance to build on a roster that was already good enough for them to win a Super Bowl in 2022.

With needs spanning multiple positions, including wide receiver, defensive end and defensive tackle, the Chiefs will still have some items on their to-do list come April 27.

Armed with the 31st pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft- and multiple extra selections due to past trades and compensatory picks, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach will have some flexibility to trade up should he see a talent who catches his eye.

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one such talent.

Despite battling injury in 2022, Smith-Njigba was arguably the best wide receiver in the nation in 2021. Had he not dealt with a nagging hamstring injury in 2022, Smith-Njigba would be the consensus first receiver off the board in this year’s NFL Draft.

Still, despite being “100 percent” healthy and participating in drills at the NFL Combine, there could still be some question marks surrounding the Ohio State product. There are already concerns about his lack of speed.

The Chiefs should take advantage of any such concerns and select Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the NFL Draft.

Here’s why he’s a perfect fit for the Chiefs.

Why Jaxon Smith-Njigba Is Perfect Chiefs 2023 NFL Draft Fit

Smith-Njigba’s strengths mesh well with Chiefs offense

The Chiefs offense shifted from a vertical, downfield passing offense to a more short-yardage attack in 2022- and the attack was just as deadly.

Of course, Patrick Mahomes still took shots down the field, though he- and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid- seemed content to pick apart defenses in the short and intermediate areas of the field.

Not only does Kansas City need more weapons, but they also need more pass-catchers who fit this scheme.

Smith-Njigba, a slot specialist and chain-mover in the short passing game, would fit like a glove in the Chiefs offense.

He might not be as athletic as some of the other wideouts in the NFL Draft, but his capable hands and solid route-running skills, as well as his ability to make defenders miss after the catch, would make him the ideal receiver to attract the attention of opposing coordinators away from star tight end Travis Kelce.

Smith-Njigba lacks top end speed to beat defenses over the top.

But the Chiefs, who have some field stretchers in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore, are just fine in that department.

What Kansas City really needs is a wideout who can consistently beat defenders over the middle of the field and be a safe, dependable option for Mahomes on third downs.

Smith-Njigba could be that guy for years to come.

Final thoughts on Chiefs-Jaxon Smith-Njigba

While Smith-Njigba could certainly fall to the Chiefs at pick no. 31, a trade up to ensure his selection may be necessary. Taking Smith-Njigba would give Mahomes a strong group of cheap, young wideouts with varied skillsets who fit the offense very well.

If the Ohio State star can be even half the wide receiver he was for Ohio State in 2021, this already-scary Kansas City offense will find a whole other gear in 2023.

Chiefs fans are likely already salivating over the prospect of the Ohio State star catching passes from the two-time NFL MVP.