Jason Kelce steals the spotlight after Travis Kelce sends a heart to Taylor Swift after scoring a touchdown for the Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs scored a much-needed touchdown midway through the second quarter. Patrick Mahomes found a wide-open Travis Kelce, who immediately sent a heart to Taylor Swift up in the suit. However, his brother, Jason Kelce, totally stole the spotlight with a celebration of his own.

Shortly after the Chiefs' tight end signaled a heart to the stands, a shirtless Jason Kelce stepped into the frame and let out a roar. The entire sequence went viral as the entire internet is still buzzing about it.

most Jason Kelce thing ever pic.twitter.com/LgOiXXKUxu — alex (@highlightheaven) January 22, 2024

How can you not love Jason Kelce? He was even seen partying it up with Buffalo Bills fan during the tailgate too, even though he's rooting for the Chiefs. The guy is having the time of his life out there. Additionally, typical big brother move to steal the spotlight away from his little brother who was trying to do something sweet for his girlfriend. At the very least, the Swifties appreciated the heart from Travis Kelce.

This is the bat signal for swifties pic.twitter.com/cJ0pMBt1Er — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) January 22, 2024

Although we have a great game between the Chiefs and Bills, Jason Kelce has completely stolen the show. I mean, just look at the passion!

On top of that, football fans are already making memes about the former Philadelphia Eagles' center.

Jason Kelce's celebration is pure art.

The Feast Of Bacchus, by Phillips de Koninck, 1654, 📸 by @k__h__r pic.twitter.com/7elzpxZske — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) January 22, 2024

We have a great playoff game on our hands, but part of me just wants the camera to follow Jason Kelce around the suite. If the Chiefs can pull of the victory, I can only imagine what Kelce will do. As for Travis Kelce, he'll probably enjoy this moment more once the game is over.