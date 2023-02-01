Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in their white uniforms in Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes modeled the Chiefs’ white threads ahead of the grandest football game of the year, with Kansas City’s official Twitter account giving everyone a peek.

The Chiefs have donned their red jerseys in each of their last three appearances in the Super Bowl. For what it’s worth, teams who have worn white uniforms in the Super Bowl have emerged victorious more times than teams who sported non-white jerseys, per Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.

“Kansas City has worn red in its past three Super Bowls, IV, LIV and LV and will debut white for the first time with an NFL championship on the line on Feb. 12. The Chiefs have two wins and one loss in their red Super Bowl jerseys. In the 56 Super Bowls played so far, the team wearing white has won 36 times, opposed to non-white teams, which have won 20 times.”

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are making their return to the Super Bowl after dethroning Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as kings of the AFC. The Chiefs beat Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game last Sunday at home, 23-20. Prior to that, they stopped Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round with a 27-20 victory, also at Arrowhead.

Although Super Bowl 57 will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale — a neutral site — the Eagles are classified as the home team, with the NFL alternating the designation each year between the AFC and NFC.