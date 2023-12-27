As the Chiefs prepare for the Bengals in Week 17, KC's Wednesday injury report didn't paint the prettiest picture.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been marred in a tailspin, losing four of their last six games. But as they look to work their way out of their rut in Week 17, the Chiefs could be without two key offensive contributors.

Neither Isiah Pacheco (concussion) or Kadarius Toney (hip) practiced on Wednesday, via Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride. L'Jarius Sneed (calf), Jaylen Watson (illness) and Donovan Smith (neck) joined Pacheco and Toney on the sidelines for Wednesday's practice.

Pacheco suffered his injury in Week 16's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He has just worked his way back from a shoulder injury. Losing Pacheco for even more time would be disastrous for the Chiefs' run game. The sophomore runner is far and away the team's leading rusher with 187 attempts for 805 yards and seven touchdowns.

Toney hasn't lived up to his billing since Kansas City traded for him in 2022. This season, the receiver has made 27 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown. Even with his depleted stats, Toney has the fourth-most receptions on the team. The Chiefs are desperate for some playmaking from their receiving core.

Heading into Week 17, the Chiefs' offense ranks ninth in the league, averaging 355.4 yards per game. For all their struggles, as long as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are on the team, Kansas City will have one of the best offenses in the league. Still, the Chiefs need more than just one receiving weapon for Mahomes.

Both Isiah Pacheco and Kadarius Toney will be trying to suit up in Week 17. However, the beginning of the practice week has not started as they wish. Kansas City will hope their roster gets a bit healthier before Week 17's kickoff.