The New York Jets' 2023 season wasn't supposed to unfold the way it has, with blockbuster offseason addition, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, tearing his Achilles shortly into his debut for his new team. Now, the onus is on Zach Wilson to fill in Rodgers' shoes. That is a very tough ask for anyone, much less for the 24-year old quarterback who's struggled quite often in his brief NFL career thus far, and the Jets' Week 4 matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs, don't seem particularly confident in Wilson's ability to carve up their defense.

In particular, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay, when asked about his observations when watching tape of Wilson, expressed his doubts regarding the Jets quarterback's ability to lead the offense. Gay, instead, is bracing for the Jets to rely heavily on the rushing game.

“[The Jets are] a team that wants to run the ball. That wasn't [meant to be] funny or anything, but A-Rod got hurt and they turned into a team where [they're] like in panic mode, almost. That's what I see,” Gay said, per Aaron Ladd of KHSB 41.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Question: "When you look on tape what are you seeing from Zach Wilson and the (Jets) offense?"#Chiefs Willie Gay: "A team that wants to run the ball…" pic.twitter.com/FDvyZVBzOL — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) September 27, 2023

Over the past two weeks, the Jets have, indeed, looked like a team that's in panic mode. They have not been able to get into any sort of consistent offensive rhythm, and some of the blame for that certainly falls on Zach Wilson's shoulders, despite the team's confidence in him.

Wilson, after leading the Jets to a spirited Week 1 victory, has struggled ever since. In Week 2, he completed just 12 out of 27 pass attempts, while in Week 3, he went 18/36; during those games, he averaged a measly 5.19 yards per attempt. When a team's passing game has difficulties getting going, it's hard to open up the running game, causing an overall systemic collapse for the Jets for the past two weeks.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs linebacker gave props to the Jets' rushing corps, remaining cognizant of the threat they pose heading into their Week 4 clash.

“They got great running backs so now they just try to pound and ground,” Gay added. “Like I said, three great [running backs], so I feel like that's their game plan.”

Tune in on Sunday night to see whether Zach Wilson and the Jets can make the Chiefs linebacker eat his words.