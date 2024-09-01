The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs added some key depth to their offensive attack, signing former Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine; the Broncos had recently waived him after he failed to make their squad out of training camp.

And based on comments from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Perine won't have to wait long to make his Kansas City debut. The Chiefs open up their title defense this Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens, and Perine is expected to get playing time.

The Chiefs head coach explained via Chiefs Wire that there are no hesitations regarding Perine's character and the physical attributes he possesses that will aid the Kansas City offense.

“Yes, absolutely, I think so. I’ve just gotta see with (Samaje) Perine on where he’s at and picking everything up,” said Reid. “I’m not gonna put him in a bad position, obviously, but I think he’s gonna be fine. He’s been in here cranking away, so we’ll see how everything goes.”

“We all know what he did to us when he was at Cincinnati with that screen play, but Samaje, he’s done this over his career, where he’s been a phenomenal third-down back, but he’s also a good runner,” said Reid. “I think that you know that he’s really a good person. That word has traveled around the National Football League on what kind of guy he is, a locker room guy, and so on. We welcome that, but the opportunity to have a guy in here that can do the run game and the passing game, I just think he’s a good, well-rounded football player that’s extremely intelligent, that is a great addition that Brett (Veach) added to it to the team.”

Samaje Perine factored into Chiefs' most recent postseason loss

Perine, who spent last season with the Broncos, is now with his fourth NFL team. Before that, he played three seasons with the Bengals and had stints with Miami and Washington, accumulating a total of 1,830 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He's also racked up 1,191 receiving yards with six touchdowns.

Perine is already well known to Chiefs fans, as he made a pivotal 41-yard catch against them during the 2021 AFC Championship Game while playing for the Bengals, sparking a comeback that handed them their most recent postseason defeat. He was originally drafted by the Redskins in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft after playing college football at Oklahoma.