Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has announced Friday that star wide receiver Hollywood Brown is expected to miss the opener on Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens with an injury according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The issue in question comes from a shoulder injury Brown suffered in the first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 10.

Brown was acquired by the Chiefs via the offseason on a one-year contract back in March but it seems like he'll be delayed in making his debut with Kansas City with the news.

Chiefs GM says Hollywood Brown is “trending in the right direction”

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach would talk about Brown's injury Thursday with the media where he said that he's “certainly trending in the right direction” and even compared it to an injury suffered to Tyreek Hill when he was on the team according to NBC Sports.

“I don’t like talking about medical because if I say something and he’s ahead of that timeline or behind that timeline then I don’t want to put any more pressure on the kid,” Veach said, via transcript from the team. “I probably can confidently say it was similar to Tyreek, and I think given that timeline I think it falls within the timeline that Tyreek went through, but I know he’s here every day. He’s to the point now where he can laugh without pain, so that’s a good thing.”

“He’s certainly trending in the right direction,” Veach continued Thursday. “And look, there was a reason why we didn’t put him on the IR to start the season.”

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes discusses absence of Hollywood Brown

Brown has been in the league for five seasons now where he started his career with the Baltimore Ravens as he was selected 25th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He would then take his talents to the Arizona Cardinals as last season, he caught 51 passes for 574 yards to go along with four touchdowns in four games.

When he gets back on the field, he will play with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes who in the absence of Brown, will have to key on players like long-time teammate and tight end Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and rookie Xavier Worthy. Mahomes spoke to the media about the injury to Brown and said it'll be tough to be without him as he had a “good understanding of what I want.”

“I guess we're lucky that it wasn't as bad as it could have been,” Mahomes said earlier this month. “We lose a little bit of that veteran-type receiver in that room. We have other guys that can replace him a little bit, but to have that much talent, hopefully we're getting him back sooner rather than later.”

“We've just got to keep pushing those young [receivers] to keep getting better and better every day,” Mahomes continued after practice to the media.

At any rate, the Chiefs are on the quest to win their third straight Super Bowl as they open the season next Thursday against the Ravens.