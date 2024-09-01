One aspect that fans were concerned about in regards to the Kansas City Chiefs was the quad injury to star Justin Reid and if it would impact his status for the start of the regular season. However, Reid spoke to the media about the injury suffered in training camp and provided information on how he is feeling heading into the Chiefs' final week of preparation before the opener.

When getting the initial injury, Reid spoke about wanting to play it smart and safe so the quad issue does not get worse to the point where he can not contribute to the team. On the other hand, it seems that the issue isn't as prevalent anymore where the Chiefs safety says that there is “no limit” to his injury according to Sports Illustrated.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Reid said. “No limit. We're going to be out there flying around. I would not play if I did not feel like I would be an asset to the team to help us win.”

Chiefs star Justin Reid speaks more on his quad injury that kept him out

This is great news for the Chiefs as they already received news that wide receiver Hollywood Brown was likely to miss the opener and didn't want another key player to miss the start of their quest to win a third straight Super Bowl. Reid would describe the injury as a “pull” in the quad which forced him to miss the entire preseason as a measure of precaution in the hopes of being ready on a short week with the game next Thursday.

“Just had a quad injury, pull,” Reid said. “Just wanted to play it smart and safe. I had a couple of years in the system already, so there was no reason to try and overextend myself to the point where I made the injury worse. The primary focus was just getting back healthy, and our training room did a great job of that. We took our time with it. This past week has been really good for me to get my feet back underneath me and be ready to go Thursday.”

Justin Reid on preparing for the Chiefs season opener next Thursday

Reid is entering his seventh season at 27-years old starting the first four years with the Houston Texans before ending up with the Chiefs in 2022. Last season, he totaled 95 tackles to go along with one interception, seven pass deflections, and three sacks as he's treating the opener like any other game.

“Just stay dialed in,” Reid said via Sports Illustrated. “Conditioning, more than anything, but just stay dialed in. At the end of the day, it's just another football game and when you treat it that way and don't make the stage too big to where you have deer-in-the-headlight eyes, it allows you to remain calm and it allows your leaders to step up and be able to lead guys and help make plays.”

At any rate, the Chiefs are looking to build off of last season where they won the Super Bowl on top of a 11-6 record which won them the AFC West. They start the season Thursday night against a conference powerhouse in the Baltimore Ravens who they beat in the championship game last season.