The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for the NFL's most anticipated matchup in Week 12. While the team is locked in for the 4:25 PM ET clash against the Buffalo Bills, there's also good news on Isiah Pacheco's injury status. The Chiefs star running back is expected to return in Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers, per Ian Rapoport.

Pacheco has been on injured reserve since going down after Week 2 with a leg injury. Kareem Hunt has played great in his place, but it's likely that head coach Andy Reid would return to Pacheco. The Chiefs' star ball carrier was averaging 67.5 yards before his injury. That said, the third-year Pacheco could potentially have a limited workload against the Panthers.

Hunt took over as the Chiefs' bell cow RB in Week 4, but there could be a timeshare forming in the Kansas City backfield. Pacheco has been highly successful as the primary playmaker for the Chiefs, and he's as consistent as any NFL runner.

Isiah Pacheco expected to return in Week 12

Seeing as how the Chiefs are facing the lowly Panthers next week, there's truly no rush for Pacheco to jump back into his previous snap count. If the team is able to remain undefeated after the Bills matchup on Sunday, then Reid may want to be more cautious with his depth chart for Week 12.

Kansas City will put its 9-0 record up against the AFC powerhouse in the Bills on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will battle it out, as the spotlight will be on two of the NFL's best quarterbacks in Week 11.

Hunt should be in line for another significant workload, granting him another opportunity to prove himself ahead of Pacheco's return. The Bills defense allowed 114 yards on 21 carries to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in Week 10.