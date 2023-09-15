After missing the first game of the Kansas City Chiefs season, superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce just got status updates for Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars that Chiefs fans will love.

On Friday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that “Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce and DT Chris Jones will make their season debuts Sunday in Jacksonville, per Kansas City HC Andy Reid.”

This is huge news for a Chiefs team that lost their opening game 21-20 to the Detroit Lions. The absence of two of the franchise's biggest starts surely contributed to the one-point loss.

Chris Jones was sitting out with the intention of getting a new contract in the final year of his deal. Ultimately, the All-Pro DT agreed to a one-year $19.5 million deal (up to $25 with incentives) to get him on the field this season. Without a training camp and preseason games, though, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo suggested the Chiefs will ease him back in slowly.

As for Travis Kelce, he was a full participant in training camp and was ready to go in Week 1 before suffering a knee bone bruise in practice leading up to the first game. The All-Pro TE is fully back in practice now, though, and outside of the sleeve on his right leg, looks like the player Cheifs fans know and love.

These updates are huge ahead of the Chiefs Week 2 tilt with the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence and company welcome the Chiefs to Duval County at 1-0 after beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. And the Jaguars will be looking for revenge after the Chiefs knocked them out of the playoffs last season with a 27-20 win in the Divisional Round.