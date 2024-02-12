Janelle Monáe reacted to the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 win over the San Fransisco 49ers.

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the San Fransisco 49ers at Super Bowl 58. Kansas City native, Janelle Monáe, celebrated the huge win.

Chiefs win

In a new post on X, Monáe reacted to the big win. “Chiefs baby,” her post read. “#KansasCitybornnraised.”

The video includes a 360-degree video taken by Monáe of the crowd. She is donning a red leather jacket, the Chiefs' primary color, and red sunglasses in the crowd. From the video, it's clear she also had an amazing seat.

Janelle Monáe is an acclaimed singer and actress. Her music career began over a decade ago. She has released four studio albums to date. Her most recent album, The Age of Pleasure, was nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album and Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys.

Throughout her career, Monáe has embarked on nine headlining concert tours. Some of those include co-headlining tours with the likes of Fun, Amy Winehouse, and Bruno Mars. She has also opened for some big artists including Maroon 5, Katy Perry, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

She made her film debut in Rio 2, voicing Dr. Monáe. Monáe would go on to star in huge films like Moonlight, Hidden Figures, Lady and the Tramp, and Antebellum. In 2022, she starred in Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Some of her TV credits include American Dad!, Dancing with the Stars, and RuPaul's Drag Race.

Last night's Super Bowl was won by the Chiefs. They beat the 49ers in overtime, 25-22. This was quarterback Patrick Mahomes' third Super Bowl win (and MVP award) in his young career.