The Kansas City Chiefs have had a bumpy ride to begin the 2023 season. With Travis Kelce and Chris Jones back, they should be able to get on the winning track for good. Unfortunately, some of their key role players are trying to fight off injuries, including Isiah Pacheco and Kadarius Toney, who are dealing with a contused hamstring and sprained toe respectively.

Toney got roasted for his embarrassing Week 1 performance but bounced back to tally five catches for 35 yards (while still fumbling) in the Chiefs' Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, Pacheco leads Kansas City in rushes (20), rushing yards (93) and yards from scrimmage (124). Both players previously dealt with injuries that kept their Week 1 availability questionable.

Pacheco and Toney were two of the several Chiefs that Andy Reid said didn’t practice on Wednesday, according to Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen. Richie James (knee), Nick Bolton (ankle) and Willie Gay (quad) also did not practice.

The Chiefs' next game is at home against the Chicago Bears in the later slate of Sunday games. It should be an easy win with Justin Fields still looking lost and KC having homefield advantage. Patrick Mahomes could have fewer skill players at his disposal but against a woeful Bears team, it shouldn’t matter too much.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire should see a big uptick in usage if Pacheco misses time while Justin Watson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice should get more snaps at the wide receiver spots with Toney, the Chiefs' leader in targets so far this season, dealing with another injury.