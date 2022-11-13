Published November 13, 2022

Late in October, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the NFL by making a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The former first-round pick had been marred by injury and off-field issues in his young career, and the change of scenery for Toney may have been exactly what he needed. On Sunday, Toney scored his first career NFL touchdown in the Chiefs’ Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes lobbed a six-yard pass to Toney late in the first quarter, the first score of the Chiefs-Jaguars game. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a new trend for Chiefs fans everywhere. Following the offseason trade that sent Pro Bowl wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, many football observers questioned how Mahomes and the Chiefs would replace such a dominant talent. Perhaps Toney is the answer to that question.

The Mahomes-led offense entered Sunday’s action with one of the NFL’s highest-powered aerial attacks, ranking second-best in total passing yards (2494) in the 2022 NFL season, according to Pro Football Reference.

Should the Chiefs emerge victorious, the historic franchise would solidify its lead atop the AFC West and become one step closer to another playoff berth. However, will the Kadarius Toney-Patrick Mahomes connection continue to grow as the remainder of the season evolves? The early results of this trade are encouraging, but only time will tell how this storyline unfolds. For now, Chiefs fans should feel pretty good about this situation and the team’s chances at tremendous success in the 2022 season.