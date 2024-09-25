It was an exciting reunion when it was announced that the Kansas City Chiefs were signing running back Kareem Hunt to the practice squad last Tuesday where fans were hoping to see the same production he brought in several years ago. They could be one step closer to possibly seeing it as the Chiefs elevated Hunt to the roster ahead of Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers as he spoke to the media Wednesday.

When Hunt spoke to the media, he shared his excitement being reunited with so many people including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes as both came into the team the same time when both were selected in the 2017 NFL Draft. Hunt would even say that Mahomes has “grown and matured” tenfold since he was with the Chiefs according to NBC Sports.

“I see a lot of talent around here,” Hunt said Wednesday. “They had a bunch of talent ever since I was here. And I’ve just seen the way Pat [Mahomes] has grown and matured and became the leader of this team. My rookie year, I played with Alex [Smith] and he was like that. I feel like just seeing the player he turned into be, I couldn’t be much happier.”

Kareem Hunt on watching the Chiefs from the outside

Hunt was brought in after Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is set to miss extended time due to a fractured fibula and will join others in the room like Carson Steele and Samaje Perine.

When the 29-year old player was with Kansas City last, he had an impeccable rookie year leading the year in rushing, but in 2018 was released due to a video showing him kicking a woman. He would speak about his time away from the Chiefs as he was with the Cleveland Browns from 2019-2023 where his former team won Super Bowls.

“It was hard, but I had to just think about the good, positive things,” Hunt said. “I was so excited for coach Reid to win multiple Super Bowls. I wanted to be the guy to help him do that, too. I’ve still got a lot of close friends on this team and I couldn’t be more excited for them to see them achieve their goals.”

Kareem Hunt on his confidence with the Chiefs

Now, Hunt has a chance to be a main part in bringing the Chiefs their third straight Super Bowl which he admits is his “goal” for his return stint with the team.

“I mean, that’s been my goal. I feel like any player who steps on a football field wants to get a championship ring,” Hunt said via NBC Sports. “And it’ll be a dream come true for me — ever since I was a little kid. I couldn’t be more excited to help these guys defend that title, come back around here, see all these familiar faces and family here.”

What was also said during Hunt's presser was a hernia surgery he had over the offseason and how he has recovered from it. He believes he has the capability to produce the same results as he did last time and “shock the world.”

“I believe I’m very capable of that still,” Hunt said. “I’m excited to go help shock the world and show them I’ve still got it.”