Chiefs fans ripped into star defensive tackle Chris Jones for a late hit that spurred the Dolphins' NFL Germany comeback.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins 21-14 in an NFL Germany battle on Sunday, escaping Frankfurt victorious after Tua Tagovailoa bobbled the snap on fourth down during his team's final possession. The win moves the defending Super Bowl Champions to 7-2, still standing atop the conference standings no matter what happens across the NFL in Week 9.

Kansas City led 21-0 at halftime behind two long touchdown drives and a dominant defensive effort that included a wild fumble recovery and lateral touchdown late in the second quarter. Though Patrick Mahomes and the offense sputtered after intermission, the Chiefs' defense was solid enough in the second half that they could've salted away a commanding lead en route to a comfortable victory.

Instead, star defensive lineman Chris Jones spurred Miami's comeback with a bone-headed late hit that kept Kansas City's defense on the field instead of forcing the Dolphins to settle for a field goal. Raheem Mostert scored on the next play, cutting the Chiefs' lead to seven late in the third quarter.

Wow, Chris Jones made a huge mistake on this 3rd down that led to a #Dolphins Mostert TD on the next play.#MIAvsKC pic.twitter.com/GKAvsDiCSO — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) November 5, 2023

Their team's place atop AFC suddenly in doubt, Kanas City fans and analysts laid into Jones on Twitter.

What an awful, awful penalty from Chris Jones. Completely unacceptable. — Kent Swanson #KirklandKing (@kent_swanson) November 5, 2023

That's a four-point penalty on Chris Jones. — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) November 5, 2023

Chris with an all time bonehead play — Horseystick (@Lzrdppl) November 5, 2023

Future free agent, Chris Jones — Jay (@JayT712) November 5, 2023

The defense has been good, but it's a two-possession game without the Chris Jones penalty. Can't have it against a fellow AFC contender. https://t.co/YtB7ZdD4Nf — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) November 5, 2023

Chris Jones was quiet against Miami, finishing with just one tackle and no quarterback hits. While those barely-there statistics aren't an accurate reflection of the All-Pro's impact given just how often he drew double-teams from the Dolphins' offensive line, it's safe to say Jones didn't play the way he wanted in Germany—even without his game-changing unnecessary roughness flag.

Fortunately for Jones, he'll have ample time to re-group before next taking the field. The Chiefs are on a bye next week ahead of their highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles on November 20th.