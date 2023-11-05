Kansas City puts on a scoring clinic in Germany, but this time it's on the defensive side of the ball with a fumble, lateral, touchdown.

The Kansas City Chiefs found themselves up big against the Miami Dolphins in Germany after a wild defensive score.

A couple of touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes and maybe one of the best defensive highlights of the season came to life in the first half of the Chiefs' matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit Tyreek Hill on a designed play with a lead blocker, and the Chiefs completely blew it up in the backfield.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo may be questioned for sign stealing with the ridiculous read that occurred on a defensive touchdown. Hill was rushed by a couple of defenders, leading to a fumble in the backfield. After the initial player picked it up he was being tackled by Hill and tossed the ball back to safety Bryan Cook who took it to the house for a touchdown.