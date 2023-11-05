The Kansas City Chiefs found themselves up big against the Miami Dolphins in Germany after a wild defensive score.

A couple of touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes and maybe one of the best defensive highlights of the season came to life in the first half of the Chiefs' matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit Tyreek Hill on a designed play with a lead blocker, and the Chiefs completely blew it up in the backfield.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo may be questioned for sign stealing with the ridiculous read that occurred on a defensive touchdown. Hill was rushed by a couple of defenders, leading to a fumble in the backfield. After the initial player picked it up he was being tackled by Hill and tossed the ball back to safety Bryan Cook who took it to the house for a touchdown.

Spagnuolo's defense this year has been far and away one of the most efficient in the league. In the first half alone against the Dolphins, they recorded one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one touchdown. Cook made an absolute SportsCenter Top 10 play with his house call against the Phins.

A fumble, lateral, touchdown play on the defensive end isn't too common. It's great for the NFL, putting on a show overseas and letting the fans see a different side of the game. With two of the most exciting teams in the Chiefs and Dolphins, there's always. highlight waiting to happen. They both may have some electrifying offenses, but Cook and the Chiefs defense showed out for an incredible touchdown.