The Kansas City Chiefs are at the height of their powers. Kansas City is 3-0 and looking like the most dominant team in the NFL. There is little that can stand in their way on their quest for a three-peat. However, one radio personality believes that Kelce may be holding them back.

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo went on an epic rant on First Take where he bemoaned Kelce's insignificance to the Chiefs offense.

“He’s 35 years old. I mean he's 35, he’s not going to be able to be the greatest tight end in the world at 35 years of age,” Russo said. “So sooner or later, he’s going to wear down a little bit. Throw in a little distraction and you have a situation where something might be a little crazy.”

Kelce is actually 34 years old. But Russo is still accurate with his overall point. After all, Rob Gronkowski is 35 years old and he has been retired since 2021.

“Mahomes is so good, I heard the same thing about Tyreek Hill. Oh they lose Tyreek Hill and he can’t win,” Russo said. “He’s won 2 Super Bowls since Tyreek Hill left. He’s 3-0 and Kelce’s done nothing. What all of a sudden he needs Travis Kelce, they’ve won 3 games.

“Kelce’s done nothing?” Stephen A. Smith questioned.

“He’s caught like 6 passes,” Russo responded. “They’re 3 – 0. In the last 2 years without Hill everybody said they can’t do anything without Hill, they won 2 Super Bowls. He is so good, I could be the Receiver and he can coach him [referring to Jeff Saturday]. We’d still be in half way decent shape. Well maybe not that.”

Russo is taking a shot at Jeff Saturday’s short coaching career with the Colts, joking that even he could coach Mahomes and they’d win.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce makes ‘trash' joke about his slow start

Travis Kelce may not be irrelevant to the Chiefs, but he is having a slow start to the year.

Kelce spoke about his slow start with the Chiefs and some of his early-season struggles on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast.

“I think everyone saw my drop in the fourth quarter and the crucial third down, just trying to do too much before putting the ball away. That’s probably the biggest thing for me is making the play in big-time moments like that,” Kelce said. “I think with how defenses are playing us right now, I’m not really getting a lot of opportunities to make plays down the field, but not using that as an excuse. Moving forward, still trying to make sure I can help the team out in that regard knowing I’ve been that weapon for us in the past.”

Kelce was also feeling hard on himself, initially calling his play “trash” before walking it back and giving a more nuanced answer.

“I’m playing winning football. It’s not trash, but, it could be better,” Kelce admitted.

Both Kelce and Chiefs fans will forget about this narrative if Kansas City can win a third consecutive Super Bowl.