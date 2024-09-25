The Kansas City Chiefs are as hot as ever. Kansas City started the 2024 season with a 3-0 record and looks like the strongest team in the AFC. However, one of their most recognizable stars on offense, tight end Travis Kelce, has struggled through three weeks.

Kelce spoke about his early-season struggles on the most recent episode of his New Heights podcast.

“I think everyone saw my drop in the fourth quarter and the crucial third down, just trying to do too much before putting the ball away. That’s probably the biggest thing for me is making the play in big-time moments like that,” Kelce said. “I think with how defenses are playing us right now, I’m not really getting a lot of opportunities to make plays down the field, but not using that as an excuse. Moving forward, still trying to make sure I can help the team out in that regard knowing I’ve been that weapon for us in the past.”

Kelce was feeling hard on himself, calling his play “trash” before walking it back and giving a more nuanced answer.

“I’m playing winning football. It’s not trash, but, it could be better,” Kelce admitted.

Kelce is admittedly more focused on winning football games than accumulating stats.

“I’ve had a lot of catches in this league, man. I’m not worried about the catches and the yards and all that,” Kelce said. “I have the most fun when the ball is thrown my way, who doesn’t? It has everything to do with execution, just making sure we’re doing whatever we can to win these football games, man. That’s always going to be the goal.”

There's no doubt that Kelce has his eye set on winning a third straight Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

Whoopi Goldberg humbles Chiefs fans who blame Taylor Swift for Travis Kelce's slow start

Some Chiefs fans have blamed Taylor Swift for Travis Kelce's slow start to the 2024 NFL season.

This is obviously ridiculous, if only because Swift was in the equation last year and did not cause Kelce to have a poor season.

Whoopi Goldberg shot back at this theory on a recent episode of The View.

“They apparently forgot that they won the Super Bowl last year with him, and they were just as tight then as they are now. What is going on?” Goldberg said. “This is a guy who is doing movies now, he's doing television commercials now, he's doing all kinds of stuff. He might have been a little busy. And maybe he's not 12 anymore. He's still a viable player.”

Goldberg makes a good point that Kelce's off-the-field career moves could be distracting him. However, the most likely answer is that he is 34 years old and in the twilight years of his NFL career.

“Grow up, y'all. Stop putting this on her. Your team is fine. Your team is doing well. Shut up,” Goldberg concluded.

Ultimately, Chiefs fans should stop caring about this narrative as long as the team keeps winning.