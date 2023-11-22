It's no secret that the Chiefs wide receivers have struggled this season, but Matt Nagy still has a lot of faith in the group

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver corps has not been good all season long, and that was never more evident than in their 21-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. Despite the consistently poor play of the group throughout the season, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy isn't ready to give up on the wide receiver room just yet.

All throughout their Super Bowl 57 rematch with the Eagles, Patrick Mahomes couldn't get any sort of help from his wide receivers, with that being most evident on Marquez Valdes-Scantling drop of what would have been a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Nagy acknowledged the problems the wide receivers have been having, but said he still trusts his players at the position to go out and make winning plays.

“In the end, we have a lot of trust in these guys, and we believe in them. I think that’s very very important. You hear that, and you see that from Pat. It’s something [where] we continue to stick together and keep working through — we know it’s not going to be easy. Honestly, the biggest thing is it goes back to, let’s not beat ourselves with turnovers and penalties in the end — and drops, that can be a part of it as well.” – Matt Nagy, ProFootballTalk

Can Matt Nagy help the Chiefs wide receivers figure things out?

All throughout the season, the Chiefs wide receiver room has drawn attention, simply because of how lacking it was. Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore were expected to be the top three for Mahomes under center, but to this point, the guy that's been the most productive at the spot is Rashee Rice, and even then, that's not exactly saying much.

Mahomes can only do so much, and if the Chiefs want to repeat as Super Bowl champions, the team's wide receivers are going to have to start finding a way to make positive plays instead of shooting themselves in the foot. Nagy is hopeful that things will turn around for Kansas City at wide receiver, but given the collective lack of talent, that's going to be easier said than done.