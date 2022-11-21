Published November 21, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman certainly missed a thrilling ending for Patrick Mahomes and co. against the Los Angeles Chargers after he broke his TV in frustration.

Hardman, who is currently on the injured reserve due to an illness to the abdomen, was so invested in the Week 11 game that he threw his remote to the TV after an intense back and forth between the Chiefs and Chargers.

The 24-year-old even showed a photo proof of the end result of his action, with his TV clearly broken and showing nothing.

Mecole Hardman, unfortunately, missed the dying moments of the game because of his little emotional outburst. With that, he didn’t see how Patrick Mahomes sparked a 75-yard drive with just 90 seconds left to stage a 17-yard Travis Kelce touchdown for the 30-27 win.

The fourth-year wideout was still hyped for the win despite being unable to watch it, though, and he expressed his delight on Twitter with a “LFG” tweet.

Sure enough, the Chiefs missed Hardman’s energy in the game. Imagine how intense he would have been had he been playing for the team and trying to help them in the crucial moment after trailing for the most part of the contest. Hopefully after he served the minimum of four weeks in the IR, Hardman will be able to return quickly and bring back that spark to the Chiefs.