The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are squaring off in the AFC Championship. Health has been a big question coming into this game, with both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce each dealing with injuries. However, it was the Chiefs defense that got hit hard early on.

Starting right cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was forced from the game with what appeared to be a head injury. He made a tackle on Bengals backup running back Samaje Perine on the opening possession of the game. He laid on the ground writing in pain afterward until the Chiefs medical staff came to look at him. Sneed was then helped off the field and was sent directly into the medical tent.

The Chiefs cornerback was then sent to the locker room for more tests. His return is currently questionable.

If Sneed is unable to return, that would be a big blow to the Chiefs secondary. He played 96 percent of the team’s snaps this season on defense. They are left with three rookie cornerbacks against Joe Burrow and a talented Bengals passing attack.

Early on, the difference in this game though has been the Chiefs’ ability to get pressure on Burrow. He has been sacked three times in the first quarter, on three consecutive drop backs. It’s the first time in Burrow’s pro career that has happened. That likely is due to their own injury issues. Cincinnati is down three starting offensive lineman with La’El Collins on IR, and both Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams both ruled out earlier this week.

The winner of this game will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, 31-7.