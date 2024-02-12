Mecole Hardman played hero.

The Kansas City Chiefs are now back-to-back Super Bowl champions after a thrilling overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Patrick Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP once again, and it was a fascinating finish after a brutal first half.

Mahomes delivered the game-winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman, who began the year with the New York Jets before rejoining Kansas City midseason via a trade. After the game, Hardman admitted he blacked out after making the catch that ended Super Bowl 58 and sent the Chiefs into pure celebration mode.

“I caught that pass and I blacked out. I didn't know what was going on until I seen Pat running to me.”

"I caught that pass and I blacked out." – Mecole Hardman pic.twitter.com/ESd894cgU2 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Hardman finished the game with three catches for 57 yards and a touchdown and had just 118 yards on 14 catches for the Chiefs in the regular season. But, despite that, he came up when it mattered most on a brilliant play call and a masterful final drive by Mahomes with the 49ers clinging to a three-point OT lead.

Hardman's time with the Jets ended with just one catch for six yards across five games, and a reunion with Kansas City always made sense for both sides. Prior to his Jets stint, he was with the Chiefs for his entire NFL career and now gets to add a game-winning Super Bowl catch to his resume.

The Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions and the 49ers came up short once again in a thrilling finish in Las Vegas on Sunday. Hardman will surely remember this for a long time, even if he doesn't remember making the catch.