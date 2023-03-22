Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Mecole Hardman is ready to get to work with the New York Jets, and he wants the whole fanbase to know what they can expect from him.

On Wednesday, Hardman signed a one-year Jets contract that can reach up to $6.5 million in value. It has not been specified what the veteran wide receiver needs to do to earn those figures, but the New York faithful can be sure their new weapon will work hard for it.

After Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted the news of his signing and wrote that “the Jets now add a player to run jet sweeps, and more,” Hardman responded and clarified that he’s going to bring “way ‘MORE’ than jet sweeps!”

Way “MORE” than jet sweeps ! https://t.co/EumQu17X6t — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) March 22, 2023

If that doesn’t hype up Jets fans, we don’t know what will.

Mecole Hardman certainly brings a quality wide receiver to the Jets, and one that has experience performing on the biggest stage of American football. Hardman won two Super Bowl championships with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and this 2023. Throughout his four-year career with the franchise, he appeared in 57 games and started in 26, as well as made 151 catches en route to 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Jets are still trying to finalize the deal with the Green Bay Packers that will bring Aaron Rodgers to New York. Sure enough, though, they appear to be preparing the red carpet for him with all the weapons they are getting for him.

It remains to be seen how far the Jets can go this 2023 campaign, but their Super Bowl chances are definitely looking good.