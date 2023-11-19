We're here to share our NFL odds series, make an Eagles-Chiefs prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII for Monday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make an Eagles-Chiefs prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Eagles have had two weeks to prepare for this Super Bowl rematch. Ultimately, they are coming off a victory over the Dallas Cowboys and are 8-1. But this showdown with the Chiefs will be their toughest opponent this season. Likewise, it will be the first of a more challenging schedule that includes the San Francisco 49ers in a few weeks.

The Chiefs have also had two weeks to prepare for this rematch. They are riding high after taking down the Miami Dolphins in Germany. The Chiefs are 7-2 going into this matchup. Also, they will face their most difficult opponent.

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in the Super Bowl. Now, they will look to do it again. The Chiefs lead the all-time series 6-4. Conversely, the Eagles are 3-2 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Eagles exploded on offense during the Super Bowl. First, Jalen Hurts went 27 for 38 with 304 yards passing with one touchdown while rushing 15 times for 70 yards. But Hurts had a critical fumble that changed the course of the game. Meanwhile, Kenny Gainwell is the only running back still on the roster that made an impact, as he rushed seven times for 21 yards. Devonta Smith caught seven passes for 100 yards, while Dallas Goedert had six receptions for 60 yards. Likewise, A.J. Brown had six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.

But the Chiefs had the answers to everything the Eagles threw at them. Significantly, Patrick Mahomes went 21 for 27 with 182 yards passing with three touchdowns while rushing six times for 44 yards. Isiah Pacheco rushed 15 times for 76 yards and a score. Likewise, Mahomes got production from their best player, as Travis Kelce had six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Here are the Eagles-Chiefs NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Eagles-Chiefs Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: +2.5 (-105)

Kansas City Chiefs: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How to Watch Eagles vs. Chiefs Week 11

Time: 8:20 PM ET/5:20 PM PT

TV: ABC and ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

The Eagles committed six penalties in the Super Bowl. Likewise, they went 11 for 18 on third-down conversions. The Eagles dominated the time of possession in this game, allowing them to nearly stun the Chiefs. Now, they hope to finish the story this time around, and they like what they see from Hurts this season.

Hurts has passed for 2,347 yards, 15 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while rushing 88 times for 316 yards and seven scores. Now, he hopes to take down the team he failed against. D'Andre Swift will be the key here, as the Eagles added him in the offseason. Significantly, he has rushed 135 times for 614 yards and three touchdowns while catching 30 passes for 166 yards and a score. The Eagles also still have two of the best receivers in the NFL. Brown has caught 67 passes for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Smith has 42 catches for 533 yards and four scores. Goedert has 38 receptions for 410 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense is still strong despite some mishaps. First, Josh Sweat has 16 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Jalen Carter has tallied nine solo tackles and four sacks. Likewise, Darius Slay has added 33 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Eagles will cover the spread if they can control the time of possession. Then, they must pressure Mahomes.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

The Chiefs need to do a better job of keeping the Eagles off the field. Therefore, all eyes will be on Mahomes to see what he can do. Mahomes has 2,442 yards passing with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Likewise, he has rushed 42 times for 258 yards. Pacheco has cooled down since a hot start. However, he still has rushed 124 times for 525 yards and three touchdowns. Kelce has been the best weapon for the Chiefs, notching 57 catches for 597 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Rashee Rice has been the best wide receiver, with 32 receptions for 378 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense remains stout for the most part. Significantly, Chris Jones continues to roll, with nine solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Justin Reid remains strong, with 33 solo tackles, one sack, and one interception. Likewise, Drue Tranquil has added 37 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Mike Danna has been a good pass rusher, with 20 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks.

The Chiefs will cover the spread if they can establish the running game and protect Mahomes. Then, they need to contain Hurts.

Final Eagles-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

Both teams have had two weeks to prepare for this. Regardless, the Chiefs will feast off the crowd at Arrowhead and take down the Eagles again.

Final Eagles-Chiefs Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Chiefs: -2.5 (-115)