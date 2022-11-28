Published November 28, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Melvin Gordon is reportedly signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Tom Pelissero. Gordon, a 2-time Pro-Bowler, was released by the Denver Broncos last week. Pelissero also reports that he is expected to sign with the practice squad but “should be active soon.”

Melvin Gordon is a productive running back. The 29-year old rushed for over 300 yards to go along with 2 rushing TDs in 10 games for the Broncos this season. However, Gordon had previously recorded at least 8 rushing scores in each season since 2016.

Gordon began his career in Los Angeles with the Chargers and established himself as a budding star. Melvin Gordon scored at least 10 touchdowns twice and rushed for over 1,100 yards in 2017 with the Chargers. He has been in Denver since 2020 and enjoyed back-to-back impressive campaigns over the course of the last 2 years. The Broncos’ decision to release him was a bit surprising, and he could prove to be a valuable weapon in Kansas City with the Chiefs.

Melvin Gordon recently addressed Denver’s decision to cut him.

“He (George Paton) told me I had a lot of football left and he would vouch for me. There’s really no point in keeping me around with the circumstances anymore and he just want me to go out and get my joy back.”

Melvin Gordon added that his fumble concerns were not mentioned as a reason for his release.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett commented on the Broncos’ Gordon decision as well.

“We thought it was best for the team and we moved on,” Hackett said. “I wish him the best of luck and I think it’s great for him to have a fresh start.”

Melvin Gordon will look to help the Chiefs amid their playoff run.