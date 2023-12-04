The Kansas City Chiefs lost linebacker Drue Tranquill to a possible concussion against the Green Bay Packers on SNF.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill won't play the rest of the Week 13 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Team physicians are evaluating Drue Tranquill for a possible concussion, per the Chiefs' official X account.

T Donovan Smith is questionable to return with a neck injury. LB Drue Tranquill has been downgraded to out (concussion). https://t.co/RknK3CsgNX — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 4, 2023

Tranquill took the field for just seven plays before he took a knee to the head from Packers running back AJ Dillon in the first half. Taking a hard hit to the head is never a pleasant experience. Hopefully, Drue Tranquill clears concussion protocol in time for Week 14.

Jack Cochrane replaced Tranquill after the latter's unfortunate collision with AJ Dillon.

A slew of injuries blindsided the defending Super Bowl champions Chiefs in the first half. Aside from Drue Tranquill, Kansas City also lost safety Mike Edwards. Justin Reid, Charles Omenihu, and Donovan Smith also suffered injuries in the first half but eventually checked back into the game.

The injuries were one of the reasons why the Chiefs trailed the Packers 14-6 at the half.

Drue Tranquill spent his first four NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2019 to 2022. The 6'2, 228-lb. middle linebacker signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs on March 21, 2023.

Tranquill, a former Notre Dame football standout, marveled at Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's sales pitch prior to training camp. A text message from the two-time Super Bowl head coach convinced Tranquill to eventually sign with the Chiefs.

“Andy Reid literally texted me the morning of (when) I was going to make my decision and he was like, ‘Think red. Think red. Think Super Bowls.' I just felt really valued over there, felt like they really had a role for me and really wanted me over there,” Tranquill said.

At 8-3 entering Week 13, the Chiefs are in a position to win a second straight Super Bowl title. Here's hoping Drue Trainquill earns his first career Super Bowl ring in Kansas City.

For now, here's wishing him a speedy recovery.