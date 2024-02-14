The ability of Patrick Mahomes to deliver for the Chiefs in the clutch in the playoffs is second to none, even Tom Brady.

As is the case when a current star is making his way atop the all-time rankings, there is a tendency for fans to be carried away and compare that rising star to the greatest in their field. This was the case following Super Bowl 58, when Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers, and in the process, claiming the third Super Bowl crown of his career despite being just 28 years of age.

Mahomes' third Super Bowl win came in emphatic fashion, as the Chiefs outlasted the 49ers in overtime after falling down by double digits in regulation. It was the 28-year old quarterback who helmed the spirited comeback with one heroic play after another, prompting many to call him the greatest quarterback of all time over Tom Brady.

While there is still a long way for Patrick Mahomes to go to reach Tom Brady's career accolades (and the Chiefs QB will be the first guy to admit that), one statistic in particular shows that there is no one more adept at delivering when their back is against the wall than the star quarterback out of Texas Tech. According to stathead Neil Paine, via Ryan Clark, Patrick Mahomes is a perfect 7-7 on getting the points the Chiefs need whenever they're down by seven points or fewer with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter of a playoff game.

For comparison, Tom Brady went 5-11 in his career on such situations. That is impressive — but not as impressive as Mahomes' perfect record that guarantees that the Chiefs will basically fight their opponent to the death whenever the game is within reach in the dying embers of a game.

Does this make Patrick Mahomes' entire body of work greater than that of Tom Brady's? By 28, Brady had already won three of his seven Super Bowls, so the Chiefs quarterback does have time on his side when it comes to fashioning a career that could be greater than that of the legendary QB. But Mahomes' ability to deliver in the clutch certainly gives him an argument in his favor whenever these GOAT debates come up.