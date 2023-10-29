Well, that's surprising. In an unfortunate twist for Kansas City Chiefs fans, Patrick Mahomes has been added to the team's injury list for Week 8, per Ian Rapoport. The star quarterback is reportedly battling the flu, but he's still expected to play.

“The #Chiefs have added QB Patrick Mahomes (illness) to the injury report, but he does not have a game designation. He'll play.”

“Patrick Mahomes has been battling the flu, source said. Better today than yesterday. He'll play.”

The Chiefs have not had a lot of trouble in the injury front as of late, which is a good sign. They did have a scare with Travis Kelce a couple of weeks ago against the Vikings, when he injured his ankle. Kelce ended up missing one game, but he returned to the field soon enough.

As for Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs star has thankfully avoided any major injury in his career. He has been taken out of the game due to injury, but he never seems to miss a significant amount of time. In fact, Mahomes played through a foot injury during their Super Bowl run last season.

The flu-ridden Mahomes will have to deal with a Broncos squad that the Chiefs have loved to torment as of late. Despite their best efforts, Denver couldn't beat Mahomes and Kansas City over the last few years. We'll see if this sickness will torment Mahomes, or if it will only make him better. Will this be Mahomes' version of Michael Jordan's iconic Flu Game?