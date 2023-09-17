The Kansas City Chiefs got great news earlier on Saturday when it was announced tight end Travis Kelce will play versus the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday after recently dealing with a knee injury.

The Chiefs desperately missed Kelce during their week one loss to the Detroit Lions. Without Kelce, the Chiefs receivers had trouble filling in and making up for his absence. None of the receivers eclipsed more than 48 yards and Patrick Mahomes only had 226 passing yards. Kadarius Toney in particular struggled with drops, which even led to a pick-six.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Chiefs offense should look a lot better as Mahomes will have his favorite weapon back and the Jaguars defense will have another key player to defend.

Even better news for Mahomes and Kelce, the 4x All-Pro is apparently back to form and doesn't appear injured as he returns to the field.

A source reported that Kelce, “‘Looked a lot better this week than I thought he might (coming off injury). He’s ready to roll,'” per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Source on #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: ‘Looked a lot better this week than I thought he might (coming off injury). He’s ready to roll.’ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 16, 2023

The Mahomes-Kelce connection has been a staple for the Chiefs offense and will be so important in rejuvenating the Chiefs offense. In 2022, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connected on 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Having Kelce back for the Jaguars game is also crucial because Kelce played a big role in picking apart the Jaguars secondary in the divisional round of the playoffs last season. Kelce contributed 14 receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns which ultimately helped the Chiefs advance to the Conference Championship Game once again.