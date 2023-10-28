With Patrick Mahomes in command, the Kansas City Chiefs have put together one of the most successful multi-year runs in NFL history. Since 2018, when Mahomes took the starting job from Alex Smith, who had a fair amount of success in a Chiefs uniform as well, the Chiefs have compiled a 70-17 record in the regular season with Mahomes as their starter. In these five and a half seasons, Mahomes has thrown for nearly four times as many touchdowns (207) as he has interceptions (54). The Chiefs have made three Super Bowls and won two of them, and came up short in the AFC Championship Game twice. It's dominance on a plane we rarely see in sports. It's the late-90's New York Yankees. It's Michael Phelps or Simone Biles at the Summer Olympics. It's the kind of domination that deserves the distinction of being called “Jordanesque.” That's the territory the Chiefs are in.

Further proof of that, you ask? Well, how's this for further proof: Kansas City has won thirteen games in a row against opponents in the AFC West, and with a win on Sunday versus the Denver Broncos, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs would move into a second-place tie for the longest win streak of all-time versus divisional opponents, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. Not just one divisional opponent. All divisional opponents.

A win over the Broncos would move Mahomes into a tie with Andrew Luck's Colts, and Peyton Manning's Colts AND Broncos. Luck had a 14-game rampage over the AFC South from 2012 to 2015, and Manning's divisional dominance carried from the AFC South to the AFC West after signing with the Broncos in 2012. The list is topped by Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon, who helped the Bears to 19 straight wins versus the NFC Central from 1983 to 1987. I struggle to say “led” because we know how dominant that Bears defense was in the mid-80's.

Overall, Mahomes is 29-3 throughout his career versus the Broncos, Chargers, and Raiders. And even if the Chiefs are upset some time this season by one of their AFC West rivals, it's still pretty clear: the Chiefs run at the top of the AFC West and the NFL may not be coming to an end any time soon.