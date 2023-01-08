By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs finished their schedule in the 2022 NFL regular season with an absolute domination of the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night, scoring an easy 31-13 win in Sin City to bring their record to 14-3. The game already looked over before even the end of the first half, with the Chiefs heading to their locker room with a 21-point lead.

As unstoppable as the Chiefs have looked since Patrick Mahomes started getting his rhythm in the NFL, Kansas City doesn’t always manage to build a huge lead as many as 21 points in the first half — unless they’re squaring off with the Raiders, via ESPN Stats & Info.

Today marked just the fifth time in Patrick Mahomes’s career that the Chiefs had a 21-point lead at halftime. Three of those five games have been against the Raiders.

Here’s more:

The Chiefs have scored 28+ points in 10 straight games vs the Raiders, tied for the longest streak in any matchup all-time. The Rams did this in 10 straight vs the Packers from 1949-53.

Patrick Mahomes didn’t even have an explosive performance against the Raiders Saturday night, as he only passed for 202 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions on 18 of 26 completions, but he got tremendous support from the backfield. Isiah Pacheco rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, while Ronald Jones added 45 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 rushing attempts. Overall, the Chiefs burned rubber for 168 rushing yards and three touchdowns, with Kadarius Toney finding the end zone off a rushing play as well.

The Chiefs, who looked as though they merely used Week 18’s meeting with the Raiders as a glorified warm-up game in preparation for the playoffs, will now just have to wait for who their next matchup will be.