Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes posits that he should have been better in his pass to Skyy Moore that Packers' Keisean Nixon ripped out of the air.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot to figure out after Jordan Love torched their secondary. They had an opportunity to turn the tides late in the clutch and it was in the hands of Patrick Mahomes. Unfortunately, Skyy Moore could not catch the pass as the Green Bay Packers' x-factor, Keisean Nixon, had his defensive awareness maxed out for the snap. Andy Reid's offensive engine had to take accountability after the tough loss, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

“I probably should’ve back-shoulder it to Skyy. That my mistake,” was how Patrick Mahomes would have changed his decision-making during the pass to Skyy Moore.

Keisean Nixon, along with this interception, got two solo tackles with three assisted ones to wrap up his awakening with the Packers. There was not much the Chiefs could do after the 26-year-old shattered their hopes of a comeback.

Nonetheless, they still stood their ground and put up a fight. Mahomes still got his usual 210 passing yards along with a touchdown. However, that pass may not have been his mistake in the game. He suffered from a lot of inefficiencies which led to 12 missed passes on 33 attempts. This was a far cry from Jordan Love's effort which got the Packers to the end zone three times to score six points.

This loss and lapse in decision-making could be a wake-up call for the Chiefs. They face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills next which makes them speed up the schematics-crafting process even more. This is still a Super Bowl-caliber squad, albeit with some consistency lacking.